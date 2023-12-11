Boner of the Day for December 11th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: UTAH DRIVERS ARE SO NICE…THEY JUST GET OUT OF MY WAY.
A 19 year old was arrested for weaving in and out of lanes through Utah recklessly, with speeds around 100 MPH. The affidavit advised, “He later spontaneously uttered that he really likes coming to Utah because, ‘everyone is so nice. They always move out of my way when I am going fast so I don’t even have to slow down.’ He also explained that he wanted to get out of jail quickly so he can get out of Utah.” The driver has a Washington driver’s license, and currently attending school in California and used to go to school in Utah. The minor was found with tobacco and alcohol, and booked into Sanpete jail.
via KSL
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS SO WRONG ON SO MANY LEVELS
Texas Supreme Court has placed a hold on a judge’s ruling approving an abortion where the fetus has a fatal diagnosis. Kate Cox, 31, learned she was pregnant for a third time in August, and only a few weeks later was informed by a doctor that her fetus was diagnosed with a condition known as trisomy 18. She’s also at high risk for uterine rupture because of her previous pregnancies ending in a C-section. Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, said, “Criminal and civil proceedings cannot restore the life that is lost if Plaintiffs, or their agents, proceed to perform and procure an abortion in violation of Texas law.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: SALT LAKE CITY….RACISM ALIVE AND KICKING.
An Asian-owned business in downtown Salt Lake City, Watercreek Nails Spa, was broken into, and vandalized over the weekend. Owner Sabrina Nguyen said, “At first when I received the police call, we just thought it was a burglary. Coming in to see those words on the wall has completely changed the story.” Sabrina’s mother get out of Vietnam when she was 6, and opened her business in 2023 at 600 South and 300 West. The graffiti on the wall read “F— China” in giant letters as well as the spa chair were spray painted. The Wi-Fi camera system was torn out so there has been no leads or arrests of a suspect.
via Fox 13