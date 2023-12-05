Boner of the Day for December 5th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: ASSAULT WITH A SAUSAGE
Florida man, Ray Allen, has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly throwing a sausage at his wife’s face. They were having an argument and in the midst of the argument, Allen allegedly threw the sausage at his wife, hitting her on the right side of her face. EMS arrived at their home after being called and washed out the eye of the woman with saline solution. Allen has since been released from jail, but is to have no contact with his wife.
via The Smoking Gun
Boner Candidate #2: THESE FRUIT CHEWS TASTE FUNNY AND I’M REALY SLEEPY
In Connecticut, a bus driver by the name of Jinhuan Chen, may be looking at not being charged for 38 counts of endangerment. Why would he be looking at such a charge in the first place? Chen had been driving his bus when he began to swerve back and forth, and was able to pull over and call 911 before passing out at the wheel. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Chen passed out in the drivers seat, an opened bag of marijuana edible gummies, and a bus full of scared people. Chen claims he didn’t know the gummies contained THC, since he couldn’t read or speak English. His driving record for the past 10 years has been clean as well. With this together, it has been decided for Chen to conduct 2 years of probation in order to have the charges removed.
via Boston.com
Boner Candidate #3: IT’S AN ALLEGATION THAT, GIVEN THE PEOPLE INVOLVED, I’M INCLINED TO BELIEVE.
Former employee of Fox News, Andrew Delancey, has come forward with allegations of being sexually assaulted by Justin Wells, who in words is Tucker Carlson’s right hand man. Delancey claims the sexual assault began in 2007, where Wells allegedly took advantage of Delancey on two occasions. In the report, Delancey said when he fought back and said no, Wells got irritated he was being refused. Delancey didn’t tell authorities at the time, but told some of his superiors in hopes of being protected from Wells. Now, 15 years after the assault, Delancey has come forward with allegations. He says the Me Too movement helped him gain the courage he needed to be able to face his abuser. Many people, including Tucker Carlson, believe the allegations to be false, especially since they aren’t being made until 15 years later. Delancey is being represented by Filippatos PLLC in New York City at this time.
via Mediaite