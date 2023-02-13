Boner of the Day for February 13th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT? YOU’LL HAVE TO RUN THAT BY ME AGAIN.

After a California man was charged with a DUI, a jury found him not guilty. The jury agreed that the man’s driving was justified because it was “necessary to allow him to escape two angry women” after he was caught cheating on his wife.

via San Francisco Chronicle

Boner Candidate #2: SOMETIMES THE STUPIDITY IS OVERWHELMING.

A 17-year-old Utah boy recently fired four rounds at a Cottonwood Heights 7-11 employee after the boy accidentally shot himself inside the store. The boy believed that the employee had shot at him after he asked to use the bathroom. When the employee later went to take the trash out, the 17-year-old then fired at the employee.

via KSL

Boner Candidate #3: AFTER DELETING TWITTER, SHE SHOULD NEVER SHOW HER FACE AGAIN.

Adrienne Curry has deleted her Twitter account after she sparked outrage with a comment about Melanie Lynskey. Lynskey recently shared a screenshot of a comment posted by Curry that read, “her body says life of luxury… not post apocolyptic warlord. where is linda hamilton when you need her?” Lynskey defended the photo, saying, “this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us.”

via Entertainment Weekly