Boner of the Day for February 13th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: METHODIST METH IS THE BEST METH.
Herbert Miller, a pastor of a Methodist church is Connecticut, has been arrested for moonlighting as a meth dealer. Miller was arrested after police were given an anonymous tip and had the deal set up. Miller allegedly was selling meth in exchange for watching homosexual couples have intercourse. Miller is to appear in court on February 23rd.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #2: AN UNFORGIVABLE ACCIDENT.
In Atlanta, Georgia, Susan Hodgson was on vacation when she got a call from her neighbor saying, “Did you hire somebody to tear your house down?” Atlanta’s Department of City Planning had gone to the wrong house and torn it down. The house had been boarded up for 15 years but it had been maintained by Hodgson. After the house was demolished, Hodgson found out she had to pay to clean up the mess that had been left behind. “The demolition of the property without the owner’s consent or knowledge is not a matter for the city of Atlanta. This is considered a civil matter between the property owner and the alleged responsible party,” said a statement from the city of Atlanta. “I’m just left with a big old mess…It’s just hard to believe somebody just thinks they’ve got the right to come out and tear something up and just walk away,” said Hodgson.
via Yahoo! News
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: SKIING JEWS MAY BE OUT OF LUCK IN DAVOS. (and more European anti-Semitism.)
A ski station at the base of The Alps in Davos, Switzerland is facing backlash after putting up a sign in Hebrew saying that Jewish tourists won’t be allowed to rent equipment any longer from the station. Many ultra-Orthodox Jews vacation to Davos to ski, so this has not only caused an uproar about discrimination, but anti-Semitism. A 21 year old Orthodox Jewish man was recently in Davos and tried to rent equipment, but was met with refusal. “I pretended not to understand Hebrew and asked if we could rent the equipment. After the woman consulted with the manager, she rejected our request. The incident left me very saddened. It is discriminatory and anti-Semitic,” said the 21 year old. The station, however, has released a statement as to why they will no longer rent to Jewish tourists. “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. We experience these things every day…We can’t take the risk anymore that a guest gets seriously hurt and sues us.” said a statement from the station shop. The shop has explained that Jewish tourists are not treating the equipment with respect and causing issues.
via Y Net News
PART 2: Neo-Nazi Music Shows Return To Europe
There is a genre of music called National-Socialist black metal, or NSBM, and it caters to the values and opinions of Neo-Nazis. Within the next month, there are two concerts that are known to happen in Europe, one in France and one in Italy, to feature NSBM bands and music. One of the bands is called “Hot Shower” and the the other is “Call of Terror.” The promotion poster for the “Hot Shower” show featured the rat Splinter from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles wearing a Star of David. “Please stop comparing [Jews] to vermin – it’s insulting to the vermin,” said a comment on a post of the poster. NSBM is very popular in France, Russia, Ukraine, and Poland. The concerts are used to raise money for far-right activities and extremism.
via Vice News