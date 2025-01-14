Boner of the Day for January 14th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: I’M FUZZ HOGAN THE DIRECTOR OF STANDARDS AND PRACTICES

Reports of defamation trial involving CNN and Zachary Young who is former employee, where internal CNN messages are shown in court. These messages show the networks deliberations about how to handle coverage of a 2026 incident that involved a defamation lawsuit that was filed by a company linked to the Trump campaign, The messages shown, show that CNN staff had concerns about risks about publishing an article that could hurt the company involved but published it anyways.

Read More Here:

Boner Candidate #2: NO RESPECT FOR THE PAST

In Jensen, Utah, authorities are investigating damages that were made to a significant archaeological site in Uintah County in where climbing bolts were illegally installed on the historic Pregnant Sheep Petroglyph Panel. Authorities are needing help finding who is responsible for installing the climbing bolts- as this could mean serious penalties under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.

Via KUTV

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: WE HAD TO TAKE SOMEONE OFF LIFE SUPPORT

A man is mistakenly placed on life support after a mix up at the hospital in Vancouver, Washington. The man was wrongly identified as being unconscious following a medial emergency. A hospital error led him to be declared as brain dead and placed on life support. The family was told about this situation and gave them the option of pulling the plug on life support- the family decided to end the life support and then asked if they needed to identify the body- the hospital told them “we’ll just take it from here”, but the man later regained consciousness and reveled the mix-up and the realization that the wrong man had been taken off life support. The hospital had apologized for the incident but is now being investigated.

Via Daily Mail