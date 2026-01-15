Boner of the Day From January 15th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: HIS LACK OF HAIR IS GROUNDS FOR DIVORCE

Lavika Gupta, a Noida resident, filed a police complaint against her husband Sanyam Jain and his family, alleging she was deceived into marriage in 2024 through false claims about his appearance, education, and income, including that he concealed his baldness by wearing a wig. In the FIR, Gupta stated that Jain had misrepresented his qualifications and earnings, which she says amounted to serious fraud. She also accused him of physical assault during an overseas trip and of pressuring her to smuggle marijuana from Thailand to India.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: DON, YOU CAN’T GET THAT PEACE PRIZE BY DECLARING WAR

The Trump administration announced the end of what it called a previously unknown “war on protein,” alongside new dietary guidelines that invert the food pyramid and emphasize eating “real food” with protein at every meal. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr framed the changes as a major reset of U.S. nutrition policy aimed at reducing processed foods and “making America healthy again.” The announcement sparked widespread confusion and mockery online, with critics questioning who was supposedly waging this “war” in the first place.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: I HOPE HE DON’T CRAP…AND THEN, OF COURSE, HE CRAPPED.

A viral video shows a man riding a horse into a Target store in Dallas, Texas, galloping through the aisles while other shoppers laugh in disbelief. Chaos ensues as employees scramble to stop the stunt, which culminates in the horse defecating on the store floor before staff order the men to leave. The rider, identified as pro horse racer and content creator Stephen Harmon, is known for pulling similar stunts in other stores to rack up views online. The clip has surpassed six million views, with commenters split between finding it hilarious and questioning just how far viral antics should go.

Read Here