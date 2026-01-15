Radio From Hell | 1.15.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. After that, we award the Boner of the Day and Victoria joins us with her Real Housewives of SLC Update. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and Robert Gehrke joins us with his Salt Lake Update. And we finish out with Boner Recap and news!
Watch Above or Listen Below!
beatgina, BillAllred, boner of the day, boneroftheday, caity4short, Email of Interest, frankcrist, geek news, Geek News on the Radio, GinaBarberi, KerryJackson, news, puppycam, radiofromhell, radiofromhelllive, radiofromhellpodcast, Real Housewives of SLC, Real Housewives of SLC Update, recipes, rfh, rfhpodcast, Robert Gehrke, slcradio, sports, VaxCam, Victoria, X96, x96live