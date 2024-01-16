Boner of the Day for January 16th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S A NEW WORK-OUT ROUTINE THAT INVOLVES PUTTING UNDERPANTS AROUND YOUR NECK
In Florida, a man named Troy Dean Stuart has been arrested for prowling and loitering. He was seen at night prowling in a backyard and on surveillance cameras, and the police were called. When Stuart was found, he had underwear around his neck as well. Stuart told police he was using the underwear to keep his face warm while he went for a night jog. Police arrested him and there is no further information about a hearing.
Boner Candidate #2: I PASSED THE DRIVING TEST AND I WAS CELEBRATING.
In Canada, a man was arrested for several offenses regarding his reckless driving and his BAC levels. The man had just gotten his G2 license and was allegedly having a beer in celebration of doing so. He was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when an unmarked police vehicle pulled him over. “These are not simple errors in judgment, they are choices being made that put the lives of other drivers and pedestrians at risk…Simply put drivers like this kill people and don’t belong on our roads,” said Ian Michel, who is with Caledon OPP.
Boner Candidate #3: OKAY. WE GOT THE WRONG HOUSE. BUT WE DIDN’T HURT THAT KID.
In Elyria, Ohio, a woman, named Courtney Price, is distressed for her 17 month old son after a police raid in her home. The police had a warrant for someone at the address of Price and conducted a raid. They used flash bangs before entering the home. Price says that the person the warrant was for did not live at the address anymore and she didn’t know them. This was after she was put into handcuffs and her son, who is disabled medically, wasn’t taken from the house for allegedly almost 40 minutes. “It’s not whether they came in and did the raid wrong or not, it’s that they didn’t do the detective work”, said Price. The Elyria mayor has issued an investigation into the raid. “At least an apology to me and my son is deserved. Not once has anyone tried to check on him,” says Price, as well as claiming her son has suffered chemical burns from the flash bangs. Police dispute the claim of the 17 month old contracting the chemical burns.
