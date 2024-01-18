Boner of the Day for January 18th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: YOU HAVE TO REFRAIN FROM SPEAKING TO ME THAT WAY BECAUSE I’M PRETTY.
Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, was struggling in court this week while representing her client in the civil trial against him. She tried to have the trial postponed so Trump could go tp his mother-in-law’s funeral. She also was having a hard time during cross examination, bringing up evidence that had not been submitted. When Habba brought up postponement a second time, she was once again denied. “I don’t like to be spoken to that way. And we are going to be here for several days…I am asking your honour to please refrain from speaking to me in that manner.”
via Yahoo! News
Boner Candidate #2: MAN THAT REALLY BACK-FIRED
A man from China named Bin Touzi accidentally lit his backside on fire after trying to do a sort of trick. A friend helped him set up the trick, holding a lighter right has Touzi farted. This is how Touzi ended up with fire on him. “Depending on the quantity of fiber consumed, hydrogen content of flatulence can vary between 8% and 63%…Hydrogen, methane and carbon dioxide together make up some 75% of a typical fart. As the gases mix with the oxygen of the air, they form a flammable cocktail,” said Science Illustrated.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #3: ONE OF THE BIGGEST PROBLEMS FACING THE STATE OF KENTUCKY IS THAT IT’S ILLEGAL TO HAVE SEX WITH YOUR COUSIN.
There is a new law being put into place in Kentucky that is making it legal to be able to have sexual contact with your first cousin. Originally, incest has been against the law in Kentucky, but Representative Nick Wilson is trying t0 pass the bill that would redact having sex with your first cousin from the list of what is considered incest. “Nick Wilson is not only supporting but has introduced a bill that would reclassify incest in the state of Kentucky to not include your own first cousin. Kentucky, like so many other places, is facing a lot of issues, and this is Nick’s top legislative priority,” said public defender Eliza Orlins.
via Newsweek