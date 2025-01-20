Boner of the Day for January 20th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WE’VE HAD DOZENS OF BONER CANDIDATES LIKE THIS, BUT THEY NEVER SEEM TO LEARN

Cincinnati fire crews responded to reports of a fire after a Cincinnati man reportedly set his house on fire after trying to melt ice on his door steps with a propane torch. After putting out the fire, it is said to have caused $98,000 in damages when the side of the house caught fire and started to spread to the attic. Fortunately there were no in juries but the owner of the home is now displaced.

Read More

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE A GROWING STATE. WE NEED TO BURY THE PAST.

A St. George woman recently witnessed a construction crew moving a petroglyph near Auto Mall Drive in St. George. This incident has sparked conversations about the protection of cultural artifacts, especially on private land, though officials said nothing that had happened was illegal. Unfortunately, there are no legal requirements to report archeological discoveries on private property, but the State Historic Preservation Office encourages voluntary reporting.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: THIS COP MADE A SERIES OF BAD DECISIONS

A Virginia Beach officer has been terminated after his car was stolen during a meet up with a prostitute that he he hired. According to documents, J’ron Harry hired 20-year-old Alexus “Dream” Copeland on an app, paid her trough Apple Pay and did their deed. The documents said they laid in bed before Harry said they agreed to shower together, but she never joined him. Instead when he got out of the shower his phone, key wallet and car, with his police credentials inside, were all gone.

Read More