Boner of the Day for January 24th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: GUESS WHAT WAS IN THE BAG.

A Florida woman has been arrested on narcotic charges after being found with methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia inside a bag labeled “Definitely Not A Bag Full Of Drugs,”. She is charged with possession of meth with the intent to sell or deliver, a felony, and a misdemeanor paraphernalia count.

Boner Candidate #2: SHE WAS IN URGENT NEED OF A TURKEY SANDWICH.

A mom has caused serious outrage with an action that involves her newborn baby in the NICU. Currently under investigation, she was live streaming on TikTok when she unplugged and tampering with her infants monitor equipment. Allegedly, she did this to get the attention of the nurse so they could get her a sandwich. In a 2nd video she made, she says “I was told if I needed something to unplug that, and that is what I’m going to do.”

Boner Candidate #3: YOU THINK IT’S EASY TAKING CARE OF LIVE STOCK?

A California woman has been arrested after there were 27 dead horses found across her multiple properties. Jan Johnson is currently booked in jail on charges of charges of cruelty to an animal, threatening a public official, criminal threats and possession of a short-barrel shotgun. As part of an animal neglect investigation Sherriff deputies and Animal Service officers investigated the properties on a search warrant where they found “several malnourished horses” with limited access to any food or water along with the 27 deceased horses. Four horses and one bull had to be euthanized because of the neglect, the sheriff’s office said.

