Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 24th, 2025

Opening January 24, 2025

Flight Risk – Mark Wahlberg as an airborne assassin • theaters • not screened for Utah critics

A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem. More Here

Director: Mel Gibson

Starring:

All We Imagine As Light • Drama about nurses in India • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

In Mumbai, Nurse Prabha’s routine is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. More Here

Director: Payal Kapadia

Starring: Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam