Boner of the Day for January 4th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE AGENTS OF CHAOS ARE AT FULL STRENGTH THESE DAYS.
On Wednesday, over six different Capitol Buildings in different states had to be evacuated. Each one that had been evacuated had received bomb threats. These states consist of Maine, Michigan, Hawaii, Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Connecticut. Each building was closed down and delayed to opened back up until the safety precautions had been met. The bomb threats had been received in a mass email.
via Axios
Boner Candidate #2: IS THE TALKIN “S==T” DEFENSE ADMISSIBLE IN COURT?
ESPN show host Pat McAfee has come out and said he feels bad for having anything to do with Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback. This is due to Rodgers saying that night show host Jimmy Kimmel was a frequenter to Jeffery Epstein’s island. Kimmel has come back and said that if Rodgers does not cease thjs allegation, he will sue.
via People
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: BE AWARE: IF YOU BUY LULU LEMON YOU ARE BUYING A PRODUCT CREATED BY A MISOGYNISTIC RACIST.
Chip Wilson, the owner of Lululemon, is apparently very rude. He has made comments about how the leggings made are not for certain bodies or certain women. He has also made anti-Asain comments and chose the name Lululemon for his brand since in Japanese phonetics there is no L sound. Wilson no longer controls Lululemon, however, and the new CEO’s are trying to better the situation and be more inclusive of everyone.
via Yahoo!