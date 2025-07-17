Boner Of The Day For July 17th, 2025

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: THAT FOOD WAS MEANT TO GO TO HUNGRY KIDS IN AFGHANISTAN; SO BURN IT. BURN IT ALL.

The Trump administration gave the order to incinerate food instead of giving it to the people the most. Almost 500 metric tons of emergency food enough to fed over 1.5 million children for a week. All the food is set to expire tomorrow. It was meant to be sent to children in Afghanistan and Pakistan, will all be ash. During the end of Biden’s administration USAID spent almost $800,000 on the high energy biscuits. The biscuits cram the nutritional needs of a child under 5, often they are used in situations where people have lost their homes. The food is being stored in a Dubai warehouse and where it was intended to go to the children this year.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THIS WAS NOTHING MORE THAN A PASSIONATE DISAGREEMENT OVER POLICY.

Video footage has been released that shows a road rage incident involving U.S. Rep. Max Miller and an Ohio doctor. Miller stated that Hamdan threatened to kill him and tried to run him off the road, though Hamdan’s attorneys argue the opposite. A video recorded by Hamdan shows him yelling at the congressman using homophobic and antisemitic slurs. Hamdan states while driving in the lain next to Miller, “this is the congressman. That piece of s*** f**** congressman that’s against Palestine, this racist, Jewish, he can’t even look at me. He knows I’m recording him.” Hamdan has been indicted on one count of ethnic intimidation, along with one count of tampering with evidence, one count of aggravated menacing and one count of menacing.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: UNLESS YOU ARE REFERRING TO A FAMILY WHO’S LAST NAME IS BLACK YOU ARE A RACIST IF YOU REFER TO A GROUP OF PEOPLE AS ‘THE BLACKS’

Greg Gutfeld has sparked an outrage after making some disturbing comments on “The Five.” What he said was “This is why the criticism doesn’t matter to us when you call us Nazis. ‘Nazi this and Nazi that.’ You know, I’m beginning to think they don’t like us. You know what? I’ve said this before. We need to learn from the Blacks, the way they were able to remove the power from the n-word by using it. So, from now on, it’s, ‘What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what’s hanging, my Nazi?’” Lisa Kennedy replied with the comment “Nazi, please!” Gutfeld than laughed and responded with “Thank God you did a hard ‘i’ there.” This sparked out rage on social media, people saying “We’ve officially gotten to the point where Fox News commentators are comfortable calling themselves Nazis.”

Read More