Boner of the Day for June 26th, 2025

**WINNER**
Boner Candidate #1: DANGEROUS PROTESTORS IN WHEELCHAIRS
U.S. Capitol Police have detained many protestors, including many of those in wheelchairs. At least 34 arrests were made. Protestors were shouting many slogans including, “No cuts to Medicaid.” Many protestors were wearing matching black graphic shirts reading, “HEALTHCARE CUTS WILL KILL.” Medicaid cuts included in the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which would remove coverage for some 10 million of the poorest Americans, was the reason for the large protest.
Boner Candidate #2: REMEMBER THAT GAY LOVER YOU NEVER HAD CONGRESSMAN?
Kari Lake got personal during a congressional hearing with a fellow Arizonian. “I remember the stories about you, where they said you had a gay lover.” Lake continued, “You couldn’t pick up the phone, Representative Stanton, and call them and say ‘hey, you’re putting out lies about me’ you would not be able to do that because they would sue you for breaking the firewall. How would you like it if those lies were put on Voice of America right now?” Lake concluded.
Boner Candidate #3: YOUR COUNTRY NEEDS YOU TO REPORT THE NAY SAYERS
Trump has made it possible now for you to report anything seen that you believe to be negative about America while visiting National Parks. While it’s required at all locations managed by the National Park Service, it has been seen posted at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Brigham City. “The idea of posting an 8-by-11 sheet of paper with a QR code asking visitors to provide opinions about history is ultimately sort of questioning professionalism and tiptoeing dangerously toward rewriting history,” said Cassidy Jones with the National Parks Conservation Association.