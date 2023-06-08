Boner of the Day for June 8th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: PERHAPS SHE TOOK THE ANATOMY CLASS JUST A BIT TOO FAR.
A teacher in Southern California has been receiving more than just backlash after viral video has surfaced of her teaching a sexually explicit lesson to the high school students. Judy Rehberg, was teaching kids about the role of the prostate during sex, how to use sex toys, and that they’re sold by means of general retailers. School district communications director, Alyssa Griffiths, said, “District employees are trusted to exercise professional judgment when deciding whether or not a particular issue is suitable for study or discussion. Employees act on behalf of the district and are expected to follow the adopted curriculum.”
via ArcaMax
Boner Candidate #2: SHE WAS MISS LEHI UNTIL THEY MADE HER GIVE UP HER SASH
A Utah teen had her crown stripped away due to a clerical error on behalf of Miss America. Amanda Giraldi, 17, couldn’t believe that the paperwork she signed wasn’t updated to reflect the updates Miss America placed back in March. “The paperwork and the contract that I signed, it says that birthdays between 2005 and 2010 are eligible to compete in this competition,” said Amanda. “I was born in 2005.” Amanda explained that the signed paperwork wasn’t updated to the correct year. On all the paperwork that I signed and the contracts that I signed, it still said 2005. I was eligible for the title that I won.”
via MSN
Boner Candidate #3: PRIDE RAGE
Pride Month has caused violent rage outside of a school board meeting for simply not recognizing June as Pride Month. Anti-Pride merchandise was found at the heated incident. Anna Keshishyan, a parent of students who attend the district, had this to say, “My concern is that the curriculum, when it comes to LGBTQIA material, keeps growing and getting more inappropriate.” Anna claims she’s not homophobic. The Glendale Police department announced, “The Glendale Police Department has not yet identified specific groups or individuals representing particular groups related to the protest.”
via Fox 13