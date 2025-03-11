Boner Of The Day For March 11th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WAS A GROSS LACK OF JUDGEMENT….YA’ THINK?

In Flagstaff, Arizona the state regulators voted Friday to revoke the license of Flagstaff of dentist who used pliers on patients during surgery. One of the members of Arizona Board of Dental Examiners, Mary Rossi said “This was such a gross lack of judgment in the moment.” The vote ended up being 5-2 in favor of the revoking of Dr. Robert Janisse’s dental license. During November, the board suspended his license following a board investigation. Reports claim that the dentist had a difficult time removing a patient’s during a 2023 implant surgery. “The board alleges that Dr. Janisse left the room while the patient was sedated to grab non- sterile pliers from a toolbox. He used the pliers to pull the implant out.” The report also mentioned that the patient had a weakened immune system. “Using a non-sterile tool in his mouth, created the potential transfer of harmful microorganisms that could have resulted in infection or death.” Along with the report also alleges there was no evidence that removing all of the patients lower teeth was necessary at all. “Specifically, the radiographs show the majority of the teeth extracted were restorable and contained long, healthy roots and only mild bone loss.” The report stated.

Boner Candidate #2: FAMILY TEMPEST REGARDING TATTOO.

A woman being charged with child abuse was put into jail Sunday. According to her arrest documents, the 43-year old woman allegedly assaulted her stepdaughter by pulling her hair and forcing her on to the ground, face down, and causing cuts to her legs. Salt Lake City Police officer statement said “On arrival, I observed that woman was highly intoxicated, she had trouble negotiating her steps, and was not following officers instructions.” Following with “The complainant stated that she was giving her father a tattoo when the woman became upset that it was taking to long and that she was not going to be able to receive one because it was getting to late in the in the evening.” The teenager stated that her stepmom “took her dog and placed it into a truck in the garage and was going to drive away intoxicated. The complainant stated she went to the garage to get her dog back, and her farther grabbed the complainant by the hair and placed her face down on the ground while she was yelling at her.” That when she forced her stepdaughter and forced her to the ground she received a minor laceration on her leg.

Boner Candidate #3: I’LL LET YOU IN THE COUNTRY IF YOU PROMISE TO LET ME SEE ‘EM.

A Former of the United States Border Patrol agent has been accused of making women expose their breasts to get into the country. 53 year old, Shane Millan pleaded guilty on March 7th on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to the courts records. Millan was responsible for processing paperwork that allows the immigrants to stay in the country until court hearings. On Aug. 10 2023, Millan was processing paperwork for a woman on a webcam. The woman was in Eagle Pass, Texas in a room with her 1 year old daughter. During the process, Millan falsely told the woman that the documents stated she had a tattoo on her chest, according to the records. The woman responded that she did not have a tattoo on her chest but Millan ordered her to show him the plea agreement said. The woman stood up and showed him by lifting her clothing and exposing her breasts. Toward the end of the webcam call, Millan also told the woman that she had to show her breasts again to confirm that there was no tattoo. When she resisted, he told her he would not sign the paperwork unless she did so. The woman than put her baby on the ground to expose her breast one more time. Than Millan responded with “OK…welcome to the USA.” Another accouter on Aug. 25, 2023, Millan interviews a woman via webcam who had her husband and children with her in the room. Millan than ordered the husband to take their children to leave the room. That’s when he than asked the woman if she had any tattoos and she replied with that she did on her collarbone. Millan told the woman to lift her shirt and bra, which she did. To expose her breasts, the court records say. Than before the end of the interview he told her to do it again. His computer search phrases in Spanish “I will need you to lift your shirt and bra also, please.” along with “to verify I will need you to lift your shirt, please.”

