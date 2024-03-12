Boner of the Day for March 12th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: BIDEN BEATING BY THE KANSAS GOP
The GOP in Kansas put on a fundraising event where a representation of President Joe Biden was beaten and kicked. Many other things from the event included things with the words, “Let’s Go Brandon!” written on it. Some Republicans have responded, and are not entirely okay with how the party is being represented. “This conduct is shameful, and it is WRONG…,” said Mike Kuckelman, a former GOP member. Kuckelman also went on to say, “I don’t agree with President Biden’s policies, but he is a fellow human being. No one should condone or defend this horrific and shameful conduct.” Brandon Kenig, former head of the Kansas Young Republicans said,”[The Republican Party] that supported democracy and fought autocracy has faded into history, and the only core tenant of the party that remains is full, undying loyalty to one man.”
via Kansas Reflector
Boner Candidate #2: TAKING A LITTLE SNOOZE AT 36,000 FEET
A plane headed for Jakarta, Indonesia was set off course due to both pilots sleeping at the controls. The captain had been resting while the co-pilot was manning controls, but then the co-pilot decided to take a nap as well. When the captain woke up, he saw the plane had flown off course. This was all while the plane was at a cruising altitude of 36,000 feet. Fortunately, the plane was able to land in Jakarta with no issue.
via KCRA
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: AMERICAN LIBRARIES ARE HOT BEDS OF ABBERANT SEXUAL BEHAVIOR.
In the 2022-2023 school year, there were more than 2,800 book bans in just five states alone. The books being banned are focused on Black history, LGBTQIA+ people, etc. Georgia has now passed a bill to end an association with the American Library Association due to the banning of books and the books materials. Senator Larry Walker III is the sponsor for this new bill and says that the bill will keep the ALA from being “political indoctrination centers … promoting aberrant sexual behavior and socialist anti-American rhetoric.”
via Fox 13