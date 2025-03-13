Boner Of The Day For March 13th, 2025

!!!Winner!!!

Boner Candidate #1: CHURCH BALL IS A VIOLENT SPORT IN UTAH.

Lehi Utah police have arrested a man after he allegedly choked a child at a church volleyball tournament, and after tried to attempt to evade police. Nathan Jack Speaker, 42, has been arrested since Tuesday and is facing aggravated child abuse and tampering with a witness charges. The incident took place at the LDS church building on the day of March 8th. Investigators have stated that Nathan along with his four children, the juvenile victim, and the adult witness were the last people in the gym that afternoon. Detectives say that the children were playing a game of volleyball when the victim stepped in front of Speaker and kicked the ball away from him. This is when Speaker got upset and when he grabbed the victim by their throat lifting him completely off of the ground than he through the victim into one of his own children. When the victim was thrown and collied with the other child they hit heads causing contusion to the victim’s right eye and caused a scrape to the victims knees. The adult witness told the investigators they didn’t see the assault take place but did see the victim hold his throat and crying after the fact. When the victim started yelling at Speaker saying he was choked that is when the witness stepped in.

Boner Candidate #2: THANK YOU MADAM CHAIR.

The long months of anti-trans attacks on the floor of Congress targeting Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride. As of this week one of the Democrat showed signs of strength by pushing back. During the meeting of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe during March 11th. Texas Rep. Keith Self the Republican subcommittee chair, he introduced Rep. McBride as the first trans person to serve openly. Though he misgendered her by saying “the representative from Delaware Mr. McBride.” Even though McBride quietly fired back with a very casual “thank you, Madame Chair.” Before she even got to begin her prepared remarks, the meeting drew a fast halt when Massachusetts Rep. Bill Keating the subcommittee’s ranking Democrat, quickly objected. He stated “Mr. Chairman, could you repeat your introduction again, please?” leading Self to assert that he was following “the standards of the floor of the House.” Once Self repeated himself by once again using “Mr.” to refer to McBride is when Keating went off.

Boner Candidate #3: OH MY GOD SHE’S AN AWFUL PERSON.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has continued to go all in on her “pimp cane” insult towards Democratic Al Green, who is black. Boebert has been causing anger as she has been putting aside her rowdy clapping, yelling, jumping up and down in the House chamber and continued to ripped Green for heckling and pointing his cane at Donald Trump during his speech to a joint session of Congress. Boebert states “For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent.” Later on Tuesday she told Real America Voice “I stand by it.” She went on to question the use of Greens cane. She said “I have never seen Al Green actually use his cane as a support to walk. I have seen him shake it for years all throughout the Capitol during any meeting that I’ve ever been present with him in.” She continued with “If that gold plated cane isn’t a pimp cane, I don’t know what is.” Democratic Chrissy Houlahan’s described the comments as “disparaging, derogatory, and racist toward another colleague.” Thats when Boebert suggested “Maybe Houla-who is really the racist here. Are only Blacks pimps? Is that what I’m hearing? Are there no cisgender, white pimps in America?”

