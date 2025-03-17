Boner Of The Day For March 17th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: PATRIOTIC DAVIS COUNTY REPUBLICANS

Treniss Evans was a special guest speaker this past weekend at the Davis County Republican Party Annual Lincoln Day Dinner that was held at the Davis Conference Center in Layton. Treniss Evans was a Jan. 6 rioter who reportedly knocked back shots of Fireball in Nancy Pelosi’s office – he pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge for his role on the attack- serving 20 days in jail, sentenced to three years’ probation and a $5,000 fine. Before entering the building, he was seen carrying a blue megaphone advising the crowed to remain peaceful, once he stepped inside the building, he urged the crowds to follow him stating; “Bring’em in,”. Evans was among the 1,500 people pardoned by Donald Trump for their role on Jan. 6.

Read More Here:

Boner Candidate #2: THIS WILL SOLVE ALL OF THE CHILD’S PROBLEMS

A police officer from Indiana forced his 6-year-old daughter to stand outside int he freezing cold holding a sign for punishment for “pouting” when she was not allowed to wear lip gloss. The young girl was standing in 18-degree weather holding a sign that read: “I want to stab and kill my brother- I even take antipsychotic- If you need to give pity- then give it to the victims.”. Cody Scott and his wife, Kylie Scott, were both charged with two counts of felony child neglect after a passerby witnessed the sick scene on Jan 19, and called 911. Scott admitted to the punishment but defended his actions by saying: “Yup, she comes out here every 30 minutes, and goes back inside every 10 to warm back up.” According to the parents the 6-year-old suffers from behavioral issues and several diagnoses that require medication, and no other types of punishments work on their daughter.

Read More:

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: THE TWISTED ANTI-SEMETIC MIND OF ELON MUSK

A Thursday reposts on Elon Musk’s X account read: “Stalin, Mao and Hitler didn’t murder millions of people. Their public sector employees did.” Elon Musk who was tasked earlier this year with firing thousands of federal workers across the United States, shared a post that put the blame on sector employees for mass killings that were committed under Adolf Hitler and other dictators. Musk later deleted the report but not before X users and others condemned Musk’s defense of dictators responsible for genocide and mass murder.

Read Here: