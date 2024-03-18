Boner of the Day for March 18th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS AN AFFRONT TO OUR MOTHER RUTH BADER GINSBURG
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg created a leadership award in 2019, named after her, about a year before she died. The award is to recognize women that represent gender equality. However, this year, some of the award recipients are causing backlash with Justice Ginsburg’s family. Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch, and Michael Milken have all been elected to receive the award. All three are men who have gone against and continue to go against the values Justice Ginsburg stood for. “The justice’s family wish to make clear that they do not support using their mother’s name to celebrate this year’s slate of awardees, and that the justice’s family has no affiliation with and does not endorse these awards,” said Jane C. Ginsburg, Justice Ginsburg’s daughter.
Boner Candidate #2: OFFICER MCFEELY; ON PATROL IN LOGAN
Former Logan, Utah Officer Carlos Jonathan Cubias, has recently been charged with a 2nd-degree felony and four misdemeanors of sexual abuse and accessing information illegally while he was on duty in Spring of 2023. The incident occurred when Cubias was in his patrol car and saw two women walking at 2AM and insisted on giving the two a ride to where they wanted to go. Cubias then asked them sexually inappropriate questions as well as for the phone number of one of the women. Cubias also allegedly grabbed one of the women inappropriately as well as researching the victims personal information on four separate occasions.
Boner Candidate #3: WHERE TOMMY? WHERE DID YOU SEE THEM? WHAT DID THEY LOOK LIKE? WHAT WERE THEY DOING? COME ON TOMMY…WE NEED EXAMPLES.
Republican Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville gave a warning to over 100 GOP delegates in Bluffdale, Utah this past Friday. “I’ve traveled all over the country — all 50 states — I’ve been in good places and bad places. The one thing I saw, we are losing our kids to a satanic cult,” said Tuberville. The crowd listened to what Tuberville was saying until he started making jabs at Senator Mitt Romney. “I’ve seen Mitt Romney make promises to Utahns that he didn’t deliver on. This is the choice you have before you. Do you want to replace Mitt Romney with Mitt Romney 2.0?,” said Trent Staggs, who was ay the meeting with Tuberville.