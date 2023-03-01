Boner of the Day for March 1st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN I CHECKED MY COLLEGE TRANSCRIPTS, I FOUND OUT I’M NOT AN ECONOMIST AFTER ALL.
Tennessee Rep. GOP, Andy Ogles has admitted to being ‘mistaken’ about the college degree he has received. Andy flaunted that he graduated with a degree in international relations during his tenure as Mayor for Maury county. He now claims that he graduated at MTSU, with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies. Andy stated, “I previously stated that my degree from MTSU was in International Relations. When I pulled my transcript to verify, I realized I was mistaken. My degree is in Liberal Studies. I apologize for my misstatement.” He’s under fire for not being honest about his background.
Boner Candidate #2: DID HE HIDE SOME ASSETS INSIDE OF HIS CAT? I WOULDN’T PUT IT PAST HIM.
Alex Jones is currently in the process of losing everything valuable that he owns. He doesn’t want other to know, however, that he has been transferring assets up to $1.3 million, to parents and family members for months now. Alex is now claiming that authorities want to take his rare, and expensive cat as a part of paying his $1.5 billion in restitution. Alex said in a statement, “They were very serious about the cat and its value, and they may want the cat for the Sandy Hook families.” Jones additionally claimed that they wanted to know if “assets were hidden in the cat.” Jones says it’s harassment.
Boner Candidate #3: SORRY! OUR BAD.
When you’re watching injustice being served to your minor son, by the police you may be shocked. Raul Baizabal had to go through that experience while watching his son’s indoor soccer game. Police tackled and detained his son, 16-year-old Uriel Baizabal. Uriel stated, “When I was in that situation, it was pretty harsh for me. It just happened so unexpectedly. “Officers came up to me and just tackled me down, put their knees on my back, and I was just so confused and scared.” His father, Raul said, “When I saw my son on the ground with all these officers on top of him, I was feeling to defend him.”