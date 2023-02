On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get started with a new Letter from our son Kyle and we award the Boner of the Day then we have another X-Poll for you, wondering what is your weird way of eating something, we all have a weird way of eating something so tell us. After that, we challenge another listener to a round of Beat Gina with the Advocates and talk about impending doom. Then, we finish the morning with Frank Christ They’re Fine Just Fine and news.

Watch Above or Listen Below!