Boner of the Day for February 28th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WE MUST CARE FOR AND HONOR THESE SACRED VESSELS.

A new case to be brought in front of the Supreme Court, Charter Day School vs. Peltier, finds that it is gender discrimination to force girls to wear skirts while boys are allowed to wear pants at school. The founder of Charter Day School, Baker Mitchell, says that uniforms are necessary to teach the students that “women are regarded as a fragile vessel that men are supposed to take care of and honor.”

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: LOOK, WHAT’S DONE IS DONE.

The Superintendent, Robby Stuteville, of a School District in Texas resigned after a third grader found his loaded gun in a bathroom stall. The student did not touch the gun and ran to get a teacher. Apparently, the student found the gun in January but parents were not notified until a school board meeting in February.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #3: IF YOU ARE A TEACHER IN WASHINGTON COUNTY EXPERIENCING SOME MENTAL ISSUES…SUCK IT UP!

In an email sent to teachers and employees in the Washington County School District, Lyle Cox wrote that staff “cannot use sick leave to get away from the stresses of work and enjoy some time off” and that “the ‘mental health day’ reasoning is a misconception”. Cox’s email went on to say, “We ask you to help us by reporting sick leave abuse and avoiding the temptation to use it for anything other than qualified health care needs.”

via Salt Lake Tribune