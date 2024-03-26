Boner of the Day for March 26th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S BEEN GOING AROUND TOWN, CRASHING INTO PEOPLE.
In Salt Lake City, a man named Anh Duy Pham is in the midst of facing ten felony charges, over half of which involve a vehicle. Pham has allegedly been the driver in at least four accidents in the case of hit and run, three of which where just within the past month. The most recent hit and run on March 11th resulted in the woman that was hit going to the hospital. “Many of the people impacted by these hit-and-runs have very serious physical injuries and the emotional toll on them may last a lifetime. We are fortunate none of the victims were killed. Our detectives have spent a considerable amount of time piecing these cases together,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: IT’S POSSIBLE THAT EVERYONE IN COEUR D’ ALENE IS A SUSPECT.
The University of Utah’s women’s basketball team is in shock, is numb, and is upset over events that transpired while they were out to get dinner in Idaho about 30 minutes away from Spokane, Washington this past week. The team was in the area for the NCAA tournament and was walking to dinner when a truck approached them and the people in the truck yelled the N-word at them. It then happened again later, now with two trucks, after the team was done with their dinner. “We all just were in shock, and we looked at each other like, did we just hear that? … Everybody was in shock — our cheerleaders, our students that were in that area that heard it clearly were just frozen…We kept walking, just shaking our heads, like I can’t believe that,” said Charmelle Green who is the Utah athletics deputy director and is black. Gonzaga has worked with the team to keep everyone safe and moved the team to Spokane but overall, the team is still shook up and upset.
via KSL
Boner Candidate #3: NO, IT WAS DEFINITELY A HUMAN LEG THAT HE WAS GNAWING ON.
A man in California was struck by an Amtrak train, and this resulted in a local man named Resendo Tellez, taking the leg of the man that was struck. “I’m not sure from where, but he walked this way and he was waving a person’s leg. And he started chewing on it over there, he was biting it and he was hitting it against the wall and everything,” said a worker named Jose Ibarra. “On the leg, the skin was hanging. You could see the bone.” Tellez was arrested and taken into custody.
via KUTV