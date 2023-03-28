Boner of the Day for March 28th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: TRUMP AT WACO: NOTHING BUT CLASS.

During Trump’s first campaign rally in Waco, Texas, Ted Nugent was asked to play the national anthem. Before playing the song on his electric guitar, Nugent went on a rant saying, “Secure my border… Give me my tax dollars back. I didn’t authorize killing babies at Planned Parenthood… I didn’t authorize any money to Ukraine to some homosexual weirdo.” He also asked for a moment of silence for the people in prison for the January 6th attacks.

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A LOCAL NEWS ANCHOR TRIES TO BE HIP.

Barbie Bassett, a TV news anchor and chief meteorologist in Mississippi, has not been seen on air and is no longer listed on the WLBT station website after she quoted Snoop Dogg’s lyrics, “Fo shizzle, my nizzle” in response to a discussion about the artist. Bassett has publically apologized for racist remarks made on air in the past.

via Deadline

Boner Candidate #3: J. D. VANCE IS A HATEFUL POS. (POS? ASK A GROWN-UP)

J.D. Vance, a Republican senator from Ohio, Tweeted in response to the school shooting in Nashville writing, “We’re still learning about the horrific shooting in Nashville. But if early reports are accurate that a trans shooter targeted a Christian school, there needs to be a lot of soul searching on the extreme left. Giving in to these ideas isn’t compassion, it’s dangerous.”

via Twitter