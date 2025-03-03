Boner Of The Day For March 3rd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THE WHITE HOUSE HAS HIRED NONE BUT THE BEST OF THE BEST

Paul Ingrassia is appointed the new man for dealings having to do with the Department of Homeland Security. He is a former far-right podcast host and an election denier who was shared an article calling for “martial law”, to keep Donald Trump in office following his loss in the 2020 election. ABC news reported that Ingrassia was pushed out of the Justice Department as a liaison due to clashes between him and chief of staff over pushing to hire candidates with “exceptional loyalty” to the president but his LinkedIn profile now lists him at Homeland Security. Days leading up to the Capitol riot, Ingrassia publicly mocked conservatives who opposes violent measures to keep Trump in power.

Boner Candidate #2: WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE?

FBI deputy director Bongino repeatedly states that pipe bombs were planted ahead of Jan. 6 were an “inside job”. Former Secret Service agent and NYPD cop- has become a successful conservative media personality in part by spreading conspiracy theories. Bongino has called the bureau “corrupt” and even suggest it doctored surveillance footage of the pipe bomb suspect, suggestion the bomb was planted by law enforcement to create a narrative that Trump Supporters were trying to assassinate then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Boner Candidate #3: I WEEP FOR HUMAN KIND

Back in August of 2024- Jason Lloyd’s casket was kept closed for his funeral, his sister Heather Fisher states that when Jason passed away they were not able to have an open casket or get the closure that one should receive at a funeral. Recently on Friday, Salt Lake City Police Department released body cam footage of some employees mishandling the dead body of Llyod who at that time was unhoused. The footage shows officers laughing as they used a box cutter to slice through blisters on Lloyd’s skin. The SLCPD placed seven employees on leave after they found out what happened to his body.

