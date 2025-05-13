Boner of the Day for May 13th, 2025

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: COME ON KIDS! LET’S GO FOR A SWIM IN THE POO WATER.

RFK Jr. on Sunday posted photos that showed him and his grandkids swimming in waters that are known to be teeming with sewage. Grossing everyone out, his tweet caption was “Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek.” which is known as a park located in Washington, D.C. Other health officials have stated that they don’t recommend swimming in Rock Creek, because that’s where a lot of sewage from the capital flows. Even on the National Park Service website also warns against swimming in Rock Creek, stating the “high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens make swimming, wading, and other contact with the water a hazard to human and pet health.” This might take the cake on the most unsanitary thing Kennedy has done. Though the list goes on from sawing off a dead whale’s head and transporting it on top of the family’s minivan, along with dumped a dead bear in Central Park.

Boner Candidate #2: WE NEED TO FAST TRACK THIS. THESE ARE WHITE PEOPLE.

An Episcopal Church turned down millions of dollars in federal funding because it refused to come to the aid of 59 white South Africans “refugees” who landed at Dulles Airport this week. The church refugee agency chose to end it’s 40 year partnership with the U.S. government. Rather than helping resettle the South Africans, who jumped ahead of thousands of other refugees in the controversial fast-track program. While most refugee admissions are frozen, this group arrived on a private charter jet. The Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe stated “I am sadden and ashamed that many of the refugees who are being denied entrance to the United States are brave people who worked alongside our military in Iraq and Afghanistan and now face danger at home because of their service to our country.” The Episcopal Migration Ministries, has founded homes for over 110,000 people fleeing war and persecution since the 1980s.

Boner Candidate #3: THE UPCOMING TRIAL IS STRESSING ME YOUR HONOR. I NEED SOME BEACH TIME.

Christopher Scholtes has been charged with first degree murder after allegedly leaving his 2 year old daughter alone in his car for three hours. In April, a judge granted Scholtes’ request to travel with his wife and other two surviving daughters to Hawaii from May 1 through May 9th. Allegedly Scholtes left his 2 year old daughter in the car alone while he played video games, his wife came home to discover there toddler three hours later. When she returned home to find the toddler was unconscious in the vehicle. The temperature in the car at the time was 109 degrees. He told officers he left her in there because she was sleeping after running errands. Though he knows his car engine automatically turns off the car and AC after 30 minutes. Scholtes petitioned the court for permission to travel to Maui with his wife and surviving children after rejecting the plea deal. The order of the judge wrote that Scholtes would still be required to adhere to all conditions of his parole, along with he must contact pretrial services throughout his trip and can not have any unsupervised contact with children, including is own.

