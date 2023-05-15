Boner of the Day for May 15th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SHE REALLY ARRESTED HERSELF.
A woman with 7 DUI arrests, Marion Reyes, has recently outed herself online after police accused Marion of cutting off her ankle monitor. She responded to a Facebook post by News 8 that is seeking information about her for cutting that ankle monitor off. Marion said, “I never cut it off!!! An officer cut it off when I turned myself in. They continued to release me.” Which was responded to by the Las Vegas Traffic Bureau that, “Then why not turn yourself in now? Let’s get this sorted out tonight.” Marion did listen to that advice, and talked it out, before turned herself in later than evening.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #2: THE MAN JUST CAN’T LEAVE THE GUNS ALONE.
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies was suspended recently for waving a gun around. Amongst the plethora of gun violence in day to day lives of Americans, you’d think those in the limelight would choose to act more responsibly. Nope, not this NBA player. Ja Morant is now suspended for waving a gun around again, this time on Instagram live. He has social media in a frenzy after Saturday while he was a passenger in a car. Morant was not legally charged after police investigated the incident. The NBA did it’s own investigation and could not prove that the gun belonged to Ja Morant.
via TMZ
Boner Candidate #3: HERE’S A MAN WHO HAS NO CONCEPT OF FREE SPEECH OR EVEN WHAT DEMOCRACY IS ABOUT…AND HE’S THE GOV.OF TEXAS.
Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, has been talking down on Dominion Voting Systems after reports have come out that Tucker Carlson was fired as apart of their settlement with Fox. Greg took to Twitter to say, “We may disagree with other’s positions, but we should never try to improperly silence views contrary to our own. “If Dominion wants to do business with Texas in the future, they should first answer questions about what role, if any, they played in silencing a prominent conservative journalist.” If the reporting is true, Greg Abbott is more than “happy that Dominion does not operate in Texas.”
via The Hill