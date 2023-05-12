Radio From Hell | 5.12.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Friday but Sean Means couldn’t be here so we let you know what movies are coming out this weekend and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Simplicity Cocktails with Moscow and Bourbon Mules. After that, we play a round of Beat Gina and Bill has a list for us and Mother’s Day. Then, as always, we finish out with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!