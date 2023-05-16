Boner of the Day for May 16th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: “IS HE THE BEST?”… “HE’S THE BEST”…”THE BEST EVER.”
Xavier fans have now been issued an apology after West Virginia Men’s basketball coach call them a homophobic slur. Bob Huggins was asked if he has poached any players from Xavier his response was more than candid. “Catholics don’t do that.” The interviewer asked, “I think it was transgender night wasn’t it?” Bob then commented, “It was a Crosstown Shootout, yeah no, what it was was all those f**s, those Catholic f**s, I think is what it was.” He has since apologized.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: THE DOG WAS RELEASED WITH A WARNING.
A drunk driver was caught thinking they could fool officials by swapping places with their dog. Police in Springfield, Colorado stopped a vehicle going 52mph in the 30mph speed limit. Once the suspect was questioned about his obvious intoxication he tried to flee, where he was detained 20 yards away. The man was charged with a DUI, driving while impaired, driving under suspension, and resisting arrest. The department noted, “The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: THE TECHNICAL PROBLEM IS HITLER
Passengers on an intercity train within Austria were appalled when an audio recording of an Adolf Hitler’s speech was played over the loud speaker. There have been multiple similar incidents over the past days according to the train’s operator. A passenger said, “We heard two episodes. First there was 30 seconds of a Hitler speech, and then I heard ‘Sieg Heil’.” A passenger remarked when most trains have problems it air-conditioning or electrical. “In Austria the technical problem is Hitler,” remarked another passenger.
via BBC