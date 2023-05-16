Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for May 16th, 2023

If you’re tired of mobile game ads, give Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass a whirl!

 

It’s time to eat some fish and protect the Precious–LotR Gollum is out next week

 

Another top-to-bottom remake is out this month with the updated System Shock
  • Revamps the 1994 game with a fresh coat of paint for a modern audience
  • If you were a fan of the original or curious about it, but never tried it, this is worth a look
  • System Shock and its sequel were the spiritual predecessors to BioShock
  • Out on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on May 30
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDAppJ8HuIM

 

Need a long break from work? Just Fake Update your computer!
  • Fake Update dot net offers a number of different operating system update animations to play while you kick back
  • https://fakeupdate.net/ (make sure to hit F11 to fullscreen first!)

 

Ever wondered what it feels like at the brightest point of the day on Pluto? I know you have

 

