Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for May 16th, 2023

If you’re tired of mobile game ads, give Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass a whirl!
- Apple’s premium, ad-free versions of 200+ games, many of which are exclusive to Arcade
- Including What the Car! and 20 other new games that just launched
- For $5, you can share your sub with up to 5 other people
- Android offers a similar version called Google Play Pass with over 1,000 games
- https://www.apple.com/apple-arcade
It’s time to eat some fish and protect the Precious–LotR Gollum is out next week
- Command a Gollum from 8 years prior to the books as you sneak around doing Ring-related activities
- Out May 25 on just about everything
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjGmX2kyrww
Another top-to-bottom remake is out this month with the updated System Shock
- Revamps the 1994 game with a fresh coat of paint for a modern audience
- If you were a fan of the original or curious about it, but never tried it, this is worth a look
- System Shock and its sequel were the spiritual predecessors to BioShock
- Out on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on May 30
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDAppJ8HuIM
Need a long break from work? Just Fake Update your computer!
- Fake Update dot net offers a number of different operating system update animations to play while you kick back
- https://fakeupdate.net/ (make sure to hit F11 to fullscreen first!)
Ever wondered what it feels like at the brightest point of the day on Pluto? I know you have
- Use NASA’s Pluto time calculator to figure out the next time it’ll be high noon on Pluto
- https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/planets/dwarf-planets/pluto/plutotime/