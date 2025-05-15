Boner Of The Day For May 15th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: MAGA MELT DOWN: WE SPEAK ENGLISH HERE.

The House of GOP posted a message on X that had been translated into Spanish. The post was trying to say that “every American” could benefit from Republican policies. Though the reaction from MAGA activists did not enjoy the “wokeness” of the post. “House Republicans believe in every American’s potential to thrive by embracing the power of work,” is what the post translated too. In the outrage of MAGA they had been questioning if the House GOP account has been hacked, along with demanding whoever posted it to be fired. They also called out that Donald Trump made the official language of the United States as English. Post on X looked like this, “Is this a joke, @HouseGOP? We’re in America. We represent Americans. We don’t pander in foreign languages. Speak English,” wrote by Rep. Brandon Gill. Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Bo French asked, “What the holy hell is this? Why isn’t this all in English?”

Boner Candidate #2: ‘WASN’T THAT FUN?!!’

A woman was arrested after she started a police chase through Idaho and into northern Utah, breaking traffic laws over 100 times. The 23 year old Sonja Rebecca Harmon was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop or respond at the command of police, third degree felony, two counts of possession of marijuana, both class B misdemeanors, along with class B misdemeanors for reckless driving. Monday afternoon police attempted to pull over Harmon for going 130 mph. Idaho notified Utah officers that she was approaching the state line so they deployed spikes a few miles ahead. When she eventually spiked Harmon was removed from her vehicle at gunpoint. Immediately stating “Wasn’t that fun!”, later admitting to officers that she did not want to stop in Idaho because she had a second degree felony warrant for gun charge and didn’t want to go to jail. Along with also saying she planned on stopping in Utah but didn’t because she did not want her car to get spiked.

Boner Candidate #3: ‘THIS DECISION SHOULD HAVE BEEN LEFT TO US.’

A woman is being kept on life support for over three months in order to deliver her child due to the abortion laws in her home state Georgia. The “Heartbeat Bill” was passed by lawmakers which bans abortions after 6 weeks. Adriana Smith who is a mother and registered nurse from Atlanta, was almost nine weeks pregnant in early February when she discovered that she has blood clots in her brain. When Smith went to the hospital because she has began experiencing intense headaches, she was released and provided medication. Smiths mother stated “They gave her some medication, but they didn’t do any tests. No CT scan, if they has done that or kept her overnight, they would have caught it. It could have been prevented.” Doctors told her family they are waiting until the fetus is at 32 weeks gestation, which is still months from now, as Smith is currently 21 weeks pregnant. Along with Doctors having to explain the heartbeat law which they are legally required to maintain life support until the fetus reaches viability.

