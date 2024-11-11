Boner of the Day for November 11th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: WE CALL IT A ‘ZUWEENIE’
The former President of the Utah Tech University is now being accused of many sexual harassment and misconduct issues. After a vice president on his Cabinet had surgery, the then-president of Utah Tech University decided to leave a gift on the man’s porch. President Richard “Biff” Williams allegedly bragged to at least one other administrator that he thought everyone would get a kick out of his idea for well wishes: Two eggplants and a long zucchini, arranged like male genitalia, alongside a note saying “We wanted to wish you well as you recover from your outpatient procedure,” it said, according to a copy shared with The Salt Lake Tribune. “We thought some delicious produce from our garden would help you with your recovery. Here are two delicious egg plants (sic) and our award-winning zucchini, or as we like to call it our ‘zuweenie.’” But instead of signing the note from himself, he allegedly signed the message “all the best” from three other staffers, the university’s top attorney, its second-in-command attorney, and its Title IX coordinator who is charged with responding to complaints of sexual misconduct. Those 3 have now filed a 42 page lawsuit against him.
Boner Candidate #2: WOW, THIS REALLY IS WICKED.
Mattel’s Wicked merchandizing has turned into a nightmare after linking the incorrect website on kids toy packages. Instead of a fun Wicked merch site, the link listed on the back of the Wicked Doll packages took those to a pornographic site. Mattel Mad a statement, “Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page, We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”
Boner Candidate #3: SOME PEOPLE NOW THINK THIS IS OKAY.
3a. Racial slurs have been found written in and around Skyline High School. Unknown if the slurs were directed at one or a group of students, it was first found written in a bathroom stall then later found on a car in the parking lot. They are still looking for those who did this but have sent out letter to parents addressing this issue. Read More
3b. Just after the election, many people of color received the same text message “ordering Black people to report to plantations for slavery” The FBI says it’s aware of the messages and is investigating with the Justice Department and other authorities. “This is potentially a hate crime and it’s even possible that you might call this a racially motivated violent extremist threat,” said Ken Gray, former FBI special agent. The messages sometimes use the recipients’ names, raising questions over how this is being done. Experts point to data breaches that contain sensitive information. Read More