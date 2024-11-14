Boner of the Day for November 14th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: SORRY YOU WERE HURT. HERE’S YOUR BILL.
An ambulance in Oregon struck a cyclist on the side of the road, but still decided to bill him $1,800 anyways for a ride to the hospital. William Hoesch, 71, is now suing the agency after they sent him the $1,800 bill because they were the reason for the injuries. Immediately after the accident, Hoesch was covered in blood, and now he’s dealing with further complications such as ‘pain, stiffness, tenderness, discomfort, impaired range of motion, and reduced grip’, the suit states. Hoesch’s lawsuit is for $997,000 for reason of pain and suffering, along with payment for medical bills.
Boner Candidate #2: I KNOW BASEMENTS. I’VE LIVED IN BASEMENTS. THAT SIR IS NO BASEMENT.
A Florida couple is left flooded after Hurricane Helene, and their insurance company has denied their claim after 12 years of payment. Their insurance provider does not cover sunken rooms, or basements. Their insurance adjuster informed them that their 3.5-inch step down into their ‘sunken’ living room classifies it as a ‘basement’. “It’s ridiculous. To even come out and say the word basement in the state of Florida is comical. I grew up in New York, and I know what a basement looks like. I lived in basements. This is not a basement.” They have since appealed the insurance companies decision since they have measured a 4.5 inch step up to get into their house.
Boner Candidate #3: I AM BACK WHERE I CAME FROM
Idaho state Senator Dan Foreman is in hot water after telling Carter-Goodheart, a heritage member of the Nez Perce Tribe, “Why don’t you go back to where you came from?” The Nez Perce tribe has been located in central Idaho for at least a thousand years. The heated exchange came after Carter states the issues with the Idaho’s history of discrimination, racism, and the white supremacist enclaves up in Northern Idaho. Dan Foreman blurted his racist remark and left the forum early.