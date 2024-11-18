Boner of the Day for November 18th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE BULLY AND THE HYPOCRITE
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been named the future lead of the Department of Health and Human Services by Donald Trump for the next 4 years. Many people find this laughable, upsetting, and strange, as RFK Jr. has been known for not making the best choices when it comes to the food he may eat. RFK Jr. has also been known to voice his concerns of vaccinations and claims they are more dangerous than effective. A recent photo posted on social media of Trump, RFK Jr., Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and Representative Mike Johnson showed the group on Donald Trump’s plane sitting down to enjoy a large meal of McDonald’s. This led many people to laugh because RFK Jr. has said time and time again how bad preservatives are for people, specifically seed oils, which is what fries from McDonald’s are cooked in. RFK Jr. has said it would be healthier to cook fries in tallow oil, but many dietitians disagree.
via Newsweek
Boner Candidate #2: THEY WEAR MASKS BECAUSE THEY’RE SO PROUD OF WHAT THEY DO.
In Columbus, Ohio, a group of masked men walked the streets brandishing swastika flags and shouting racial slurs as they made their way down the street. The mayor of Columbus, Andrew Ginther, released a statement saying, “The Columbus community stands squarely against hatred and bigotry. Together, we reject the cowardly display reported in the Short North earlier today.” Ohio’s governor has not made a statement yet.
via Jerusalem Post
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: WE DIDN’T ELECT YOU TO BE KIND AND HELP PEOPLE.
Kaysville, Utah residents are in uproar after learning of the county’s plan to have warming centers placed throughout the county for homeless people to use, especially when it gets to be 18 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Many residents believe they were not kept in the loop and argue that having warming centers in their community is dangerous to their children. “We’re not cold-hearted, unvirtuous people,” said Kaysville resident Joel Harris. “We’re concerned about the safety of our children. We’re concerned about property values.” When the law passed for Utah counties with high population were to have warming centers, a pastor of a Presbyterian church offered his church house as the future site to help those in the community in need. However, he withdrew his offer after being met with anger from others in the community. With temperatures already having hit the 18 degree and below limits, representatives are working to try to find a solution.