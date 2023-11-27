Boner of the Day for November 27th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THE ‘SHE GOT NEXT’ AND THEM SOME TOURNAMENT.
A girls basketball team from Dutch Fork High School has their 95-0 victory gone viral, for decimating a smaller school. Dutch Fork’s coach, Candace Bush, attempted to get their school into a different bracket to avoid this heart shattering victory, over a school that did not have a chance. Tournament organizers never gotten back to Bush, so the game went on as scheduled. Bush said, “If I had known it was going to be that bad, I would have brought my JV girls to play pretty much the entire game.” The players wanted to rack the score up to 100, but Bush advised her team to hold the ball during offense.
via CBS Sports
Boner Candidate #2: WHAT!? HE WAS DOING WHAT, NOW?
A Florida man thought he was being cheeky when voiding his bowels on top of a dead possum, but instead, he ended up getting thrown in the clink. Rudy Wilcox was arrested and charged for exposing his sexual organs during the incident that occurred last Wednesday. It was rush hour traffic in the middle of an intersection, at 5:20pm, where an officer saw Rudy squatting over the poor dead marsupial. Rudy was in “full view of the motoring public during busy traffic hours,” said police. In a later interview with police Rudy denied the allegations, where he claimed the arresting officer “doesn’t see straight.”
via Fox 35
Boner Candidate #3: NOT ONLY WAS IT FAKE….IT WAS AN EXPIRED FAKE.
A driver from Benicia, California thought they were being sly when driving with an overtly fake license plate. On the back of a silver Kia Rio LX, black duct tape holds the printer paper styling of a license plate in place. The plate numbers were in the style of black Sharpie. Plus the numbers on the right side are much smaller than the left, due to the artists attempt to fit everything on the ‘license plate’. To make matters even worse, the fake license plate had expired tags. The Benicia Police Department wrote on Facebook, “We know we are not superheroes, but just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us.”
via SF Gate