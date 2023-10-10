Boner of the Day for October 10th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HE IS CONSISTENT, I MUST SAY.
A farmer was arrested for a DUI, after only making it 17 minutes from being released from custody of a previous DUI arrest. The 49 year old was previously arrested on September 16th. He backed into a car, and attempted to leave the scene in a giant 1974 International Harvester. The man was arrested, booked, and released. He didn’t make it long, only 17 minutes, because then he got behind the wheel for a second time while intoxicated. Police wrote, “Approximately 17 minutes after being released from custody, he was found to be operating a tractor again on the roadway and placed into custody for a 2nd DUI.”
via WTAJ News
Boner Candidate #2: THE PERP WAS THE PASTOR.
Organized retail crime is a real threat for nearly any city with retail chains. It’s an issue that’s ramping up, but not only that, it’s also getting more and more violent from the criminals. A pastor, Robert Dell, was the mastermind behind an organized retail crime ring. Robert used to run a drug recovery program used his patient to steal tools from Home Depots all over Florida, and would pay them $5,000 – $10,000 a day for their thievery. David Johnson, National Retail Federation VP of asset protection and retail operations, said. “Far beyond the financial impact of these crimes, the violence and concerns over safety continue to be the priority for all retailers, regardless of size or category.”
via The Street
Boner Candidate #3: STEP RIGHT UP LADIES AND GENTLEMEN. WE ONLY HAVE A FEW BOTTLES OF OUR MIRACLE MINERAL SOLUTION LEFT.
A ‘miracle’ cure for COVID and other ailments, created by four family members, now has the family sentenced to prison time. “Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS)” is a chemical solution containing sodium chlorite and water. Once it’s ingested orally, it turns into a toxic bleach that’s supposed to be used for industrial water treatment, and can be fatal. DOJ said in a statement that, “The Genesis websites further stated that MMS could be acquired only through a ‘donation’ to Genesis, but the donation amounts for MMS orders were set at specific dollar amounts, and were mandatory, such that the donation amounts were effectively just sales prices.”
via Fox 13