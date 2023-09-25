Boners

Boner of the Day for September 25th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: CAN YOU GUYS HELP US FIND HIM

Authorities have accidentally released a murderer, and now have been seeking the publics assistance in locating the felon. Kevin Mason, 28, has 3 warrants in Minnesota including murder. He was arrested on Sept. 11th, but was released two days later accidentally. There was a 6 day period before officials warned the public of Mason’s accidental release. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Boner Candidate #2: NO ONE WANTS TO SEE THAT

The nation’s Top General has now admitted, the former United States President, Donald Trump previously told him to ban wounded veterans from events because ‘No one wants to see that’. Top General, Mark Milly said, “You can judge my success or failure on this, but I always tried to use persuasion with the president, not undermine or go around him or slow-roll. I would present my argument to him. The president makes decisions, and if the president ordered us to do X, Y, or Z and it was legal, we would do it.”

Boner Candidate #3: I BET WHOEVER DID THIS HAS NEVER EVEN READ A BOOK.

A bookstore in Salt Lake City recently was cleared of a bomb threat which came in an hour and a half before “Sunday Storytime” with drag queen Tara Lipsyncki. Tara has been reading books on the last Sunday of every month for 5 months at this point. Dan Dugan said with a video response, “It just saddens me. It’s disheartening that our community and our city has been threatened by such hateful actions, and as leaders — government leaders and business leaders — we all need to take a strong stance against this hatred of others.”

