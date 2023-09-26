Boner of the Day for September 26th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THERE WAS AN AIR TAG IN THE GROCERIES.
A cashier at a Virginia Beach, Virginia, grocery store is accused of placing an electronic tracking device inside a roll of stickers given to a girl leaving the store. According to a search warrant, the girl’s mother found an AirTag with the stickers and immediately called police. Police arrested Connor Land and charged him with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device. While being questioned by police, records indicate that Land showed authorities a letter on his phone that he allegedly intended to deliver to the girl once he had tracked her down at her house.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: AN EGREGIOUS ABUSE OF POWER.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is facing numerous charges, including official oppression, false imprisonment and strangulation, after allegedly getting his ex-girlfriend involuntarily committed to a medical facility because he claimed she was having suicidal thoughts. According to a criminal complaint, Ronald K. Davis, 37, told another officer in August that he needed assistance getting his ex-girlfriend involuntarily committed because she had been acting erratically and was suicidal. The officer reportedly told him that he should contact Dauphin County Crisis Intervention to minimize any conflict and liability. While the petition to have the woman involuntarily committed was being evaluated, officers reportedly attempted to conduct welfare checks on the woman, but were unable to locate her.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: YOUR BABY IS FINE. HE’S UNDER THE STAIRS.
One parent is concerned with a local daycare, while the owner says she did nothing wrong. FOX 13 spoke to both to try to figure out what exactly happened. Hailee Page has been taking her 19-month-old son, Adrian, to Talia’s Tiny Tots daycare in South Jordan for 4 months. On September 19, Adrian’s grandma went to pick him up and heard screaming from the daycare area. Page said she recognized that the scream was Adrian’s and coming from under the staircase. “The door that it was coming from was actually a storage closet where there was a small pack and play,” said Page. “There were no lights, no ventilation, nothing, the door was just shut, a child locked and my son was in there screaming with no one around.”
via Fox 13