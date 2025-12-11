Boner of the Day From December 11th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: ANOTHER SMALL, BUT STILL CRUEL, MOVE BY THE TRUMPISTS…BECAUSE FONTS ARE IMPORTANT.

The Trump administration is reversing a 2023 decision by the Biden administration to switch official State Department documents to Calibri, requiring the use of Times New Roman instead. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cited the need to “restore decorum and professionalism” in government communications, despite Calibri being praised for its accessibility for people with reading difficulties. This font change is part of broader policy shifts as the new administration takes office.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: THIS COUNTRY NEEDS ‘MASCULINE LEADERSHIP.’

Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of the software company Palantir, sparked controversy by calling for the return of public hangings as a means of demonstrating “masculine leadership” and deterring crime, particularly for repeat violent offenders. His comments came in response to criticism of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s military airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats, which have resulted in at least 80 deaths. Lonsdale’s remarks, which include advocating for public executions, have drawn sharp backlash on social media, with critics condemning him for promoting violent and authoritarian measures. The debate has intensified amid concerns over potential war crimes related to the airstrikes and the ethics of military actions without concrete evidence.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: THE CONGRESSWOMAN DOESN’T KNOW THE STATE SHE WAS ELECTED TO REPRESENT.

Republican Ann Wagner caused a stir with a now-deleted tweet that appeared to blame California for opposing Missouri’s controversial gerrymandered congressional map, mistakenly referencing a California-based newspaper in Missouri. Despite the blunder, Wagner was correct in saying “Missourians will choose Missouri’s future,” as over 300,000 state residents have petitioned to halt the new map until voters can weigh in. Critics, including DCCC spokesperson Lindsay Reilly, argue that Wagner is out of touch with Missouri voters, who are angered by the manipulation of district boundaries to secure Republican power.

Read Here