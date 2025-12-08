Boner of the Day From December 8th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN ROB SCHNIEDER WAS A KID, KIDS DIDN’T GET SICK.

Actor Rob Schneider was publicly corrected after falsely claiming that children’s hospitals did not exist when he was young, implying kids “weren’t sick” in the past. The claim aligns with his long-standing anti-vaccine activism, including opposing a California bill that added medical oversight to vaccine opt-outs. Schneider has also faced consequences for promoting anti-vaccine rhetoric, such as being dropped from a State Farm ad campaign after invoking the Nuremberg laws in reference to vaccines.

Boner Candidate #2: ICE…GOING AFTER THE WORST OF THE WORST.

A Utah man, Jair Celis, was detained by ICE during what was expected to be his final green card interview, despite having no criminal record. His wife and attorney say the arrest contradicts federal claims that immigration enforcement targets only dangerous individuals. Attorneys worry this case signals increasing pressure on ICE to make more arrests, even of applicants following legal processes. Celis’ family says the detention has devastated them, and they are pleading for his release before Christmas.

Boner Candidate #3: PARAMEDIC CONTAMINATES CO-WORKER’S FOOD.

A Baltimore County paramedic is under investigation after being accused of masturbating and urinating on coworkers’ belongings at a fire station and posting videos of the acts online. Screenshots reportedly show bodily fluids on food, equipment, and personal items, with clips previously uploaded to OnlyFans and other platforms. The fire department has launched a full investigation, removed the employee from duty, ordered hazardous-materials cleanings, and offered testing and counseling to staff. Officials and local leaders have condemned the allegations as deeply disturbing while determining whether any coworkers were exposed.

