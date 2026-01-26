Boner of the Day From January 26th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: I COME TO PICK UP THE KID

A 39-year-old woman, Whitney Jensen, was arrested in Orem, Utah, after allegedly driving to pick up her daughter from daycare while severely intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level reportedly more than eight times the legal limit. Daycare staff alerted police after observing signs of extreme impairment, and officers noted the child was not properly restrained in the vehicle. Jensen refused field sobriety testing and was taken into custody on multiple charges, including DUI, after breath and hospital tests confirmed the high alcohol level.

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS WHERE WE ARE NOW.

Nebraska mother Jamie Bonkiewicz filmed and shared an encounter with Secret Service agents who visited her home to question her about a tweet she posted online. She said the agents asked about her comments, protests, weapons in the home, and political travel, ultimately determining the post was not a threat after she clarified her remarks. Bonkiewicz stated her comment referred to Nuremberg-style tribunals for officials she believes enabled unlawful actions, calling the visit an example of heightened scrutiny over speech.

Boner Candidate #3: WELCOME TO UTAH WHERE WE DISAGREE BETTER

A man was arrested and faces potential hate crime charges after allegedly assaulting Rep. Maxwell Frost at a private event during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Police say the suspect, Christian Joel Young, made racially charged remarks, including threats of deportation, before punching Frost and later confronting another victim with similar language. Young reportedly gained unauthorized access to the invitation-only event and fled after the attack but was later taken into custody. He was booked on multiple charges, ordered held without bail, and the incident drew condemnation from national and state leaders.

