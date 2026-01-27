Boner of the Day From January 27th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN FOOD BECOMES A WEAPON

An 18-year-old Jensen Beach resident, Farrah Kernan, was arrested on battery charges after allegedly hitting her mother and throwing a pork chop at her during a domestic dispute. Police say the argument escalated after Kernan, who had been drinking, struck her mother, with officers finding food residue that supported the report and a witness video capturing the incident. Kernan became uncooperative when questioned and remains in jail on a $2,500 bond.

Boner Candidate #2: CAN’T THEY JUST DO THEIR BUSINESS OVER THE SIDE OF THE BOAT?

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s largest and most expensive aircraft carrier, is facing ongoing failures with its vacuum-based toilet system, resulting in near-daily sewage-related repairs. Navy documents show the ship has required outside assistance 42 times since 2023, with problems increasing during its current deployment. The issue highlights broader concerns with untested systems on the first Ford-class carrier, as delays also affect the next ship in the class, the USS John F. Kennedy.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: HERE’S WHY MOST SPORTS-TALK RADIO GUYS SHOULD NOT TALK ABOUT POLITICS.

Minnesota Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen is facing national backlash after making an offhand comment about “paid protesters” on KFAN, a remark later amplified by Awful Announcing. The comment echoed a common political talking point and came hours before a massive Minneapolis protest against ICE, prompting criticism and the station to remove the audio from its podcast. Allen later deleted a separate social media post for insensitive wording following a fatal police shooting and issued public apologies, expressing regret for his radio comment and broader sadness over ongoing events in Minnesota. iHeartRadio Minneapolis and Allen have been contacted for comment.

