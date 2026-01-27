Radio From Hell Wellness Check from January 27th, 2026

Building Healthy Habits that Last

If you are like most people, you set some New Year’s resolutions and have already given up on them. While the New Year often brings a sense of motivation and energy to change, this feeling doesn’t last. The problem isn’t you or your goals — it’s the systems in place. Here are some tips to help you build lasting healthy habits and make long‑term positive change.

Learn the habit cycle.

– Stimulus: The trigger that prompts the behavior.

– Behavior: The action taken.

– Reward: The benefit gained from completing the behavior.

Practice habit stacking.

Add small positive habits into existing routines. For example: take your morning medicine right before or after brushing your teeth.

Find positive alternatives.

Swap old, less‑helpful behaviors for new, more helpful ones. Try reading a book to wind down at night instead of scrolling on your phone.

Start small.

Set realistic goals based on where you are now. Never worked out before but want to start moving your body more? Set a goal to go on a couple of short walks a week, and build from there as the habit becomes familiar.

Plan for setbacks.

The WOOP method (Wish, Outcome, Obstacle, Plan) asks us to picture not only our success, but also what we will do when—not if—we fall short of our goals or something goes wrong. Plan to course‑correct and try again. Remember, each setback is a chance to learn.

Celebrate your progress.

Every small step and every success is a reason for celebration. Have a one‑song dance party, write in your journal, or give yourself a high‑five.

Remember, you are not alone in wanting to learn, grow, and improve your life! Reach out to a friend or find a coach to help you build lasting success. As always, start where you are, do what you can, and celebrate the wins along the way. You’ve got this!

Resources:

https://woopmylife.org/

https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention-type-2/new-healthy-habits.html

https://positivepsychology.com/coaching-techniques/