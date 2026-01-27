Radio From Hell | 1.27.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine. After that, we have a new Utah Word of the Day and award the Boner of the Day. Then we take your calls for Hello Yeah What, just before we challenge a listener to Beat Gina. And of course, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Wellness Check with Alaina Wood from Nightingale College.

Watch above or listen below!!!