Boner Candidate #1: YOU KNOW THINGS ARE BAD WHEN CINNABON GIVES YOU THE BOOT.

Cinnabon has ended its collaboration with The Bachelorette and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives following allegations involving star Taylor Frankie Paul. The decision came after reports of a domestic assault investigation involving Paul and her ex, which also disrupted production and caused tension with the cast. The controversy has further impacted both shows ahead of their upcoming premieres, adding to existing scrutiny around Paul’s personal life.

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Boner Candidate #2: SHIRTLESS SHIA SPARKS A SCENE

Shia LaBeouf was seen causing a disturbance in a Rome hotel lobby while wearing only his underwear and asking strangers for a light for his cigarette. The incident occurred shortly after he was granted permission to travel to Rome for his father’s baptism while out on bail. LaBeouf’s trip followed his recent arrests tied to an alleged brawl in New Orleans, where he faced misdemeanor battery charges and accusations of using offensive language. The actor has since acknowledged some of his behavior, admitting he was intoxicated during the altercation and expressing regret for his actions.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: ‘HERE YA GO JUDGE. KEEP THE CHANGE.’

Patrick Alexander was arrested for trespassing in Chesterfield and later attempted to pay his $250 bail using counterfeit $100 bills in court. Judge John Davis quickly noticed the fake money, which even included Chinese writing, and officials confirmed it was fraudulent. Instead of being released, Alexander was charged with forgery and contempt of court, significantly increasing his bond.

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