Geek News on the Radio From March 19th, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

Dune: Part Three Trailer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Cancellation of Revamp

Sarah Michelle Gellar has broken her silence and addresses the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot cancellation blaming one executive. She told People Magazine “We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn’t for him. “That’s very hard when you’re taking a property that is as beloved as Buffy, not just to the world, but to me and Chloe [Zhao, director].”

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Paradise Season 3 is Coming

Hulu’s Paradise has officially been renewed for Season 3, but is planned to be the last season of the series as it was originally planned by creator, Dan Fogelman.

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Damon Lindelof Apologizes

Co-writer of the new Lanterns series has apologized to the Green Lantern Corp. for his comments in 2024 about dropping Green from the title of the show saying, “we all agreed Green was stupid, so now it’s just Lanterns.”.

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