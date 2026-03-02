Boner of the Day From March 2nd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THAT WILL TEACH THE LITTLE JERK TO TRY AND APOLOGIZE.

A Colorado businessman, Lucas Kalisher was sentenced to 30 months of probation after grabbing a 15-year-old boy by the neck and throwing him to the floor at an In-N-Out Burger in August 2024. The incident, captured on viral video, occurred after the teen accidentally splashed water on Kalisher’s wife, and he was initially charged with felony assault and misdemeanor child abuse before reaching a plea deal. Under the agreement, Kalisher must complete anger management treatment, perform 120 hours of community service, write an apology letter, and pay restitution or risk facing a felony charge that could carry prison time.

Boner Candidate #2: CONGRATULATIONS YOU HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED AS A STUDENT AT BYU….NOT!

Brigham Young University apologized after a system error mistakenly sent acceptance letters to nine prospective students who had not actually been admitted. One student, Owen Johansen of Oakton, Virginia, said he and his family celebrated the acceptance before discovering a rejection notice had replaced it in his online portal, leaving them heartbroken and frustrated. The university said it has contacted those affected to apologize and is working to prevent similar mistakes, following a separate admissions error in 2024 involving its College of Nursing.

Boner Candidate #3: I GUESS THIS KIND OF POLICE BEHAVIOR IS BECOMING MORE ACCEPTABLE

An Arkansas State Police trooper, Amber Cass, is under investigation after using a tactical vehicle intervention (PIT maneuver) to ram a Jeep that was speeding 10 mph over the limit on Interstate 630 in Little Rock, unaware it was carrying a child in anaphylactic shock en route to the hospital. The driver, Dillon Hess, was not charged, and no one was injured, but critics say the trooper unnecessarily escalated the situation and then delayed the family after learning of the medical emergency. The incident is the latest in a series of controversial PIT maneuvers by state troopers, despite prior settlements and policy changes intended to restrict the tactic’s use.

