Boner of the Day From March 3rd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: I’M SORRY; CHARLIE KIRK WAS NOT AN HISTORIC EDUCATOR

A banner honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk now hangs at the Department of Education as part of a series recognizing “academic excellence” during the nation’s 250th anniversary. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was known for promoting conservative principles on college campuses and mobilizing young voters, though some of his views drew criticism from opponents. The display also includes tributes to educator Booker T. Washington and reformer Catharine Beecher for their influential contributions to American education.

Boner Candidate #2: THANKS FOR YOUR STORIES. WE’LL GET BACK TO YOU.

After Jeffrey Epstein’s death in 2019, the FBI investigated potential co-conspirators and interviewed victims who named prominent men and described detailed allegations of sexual abuse, but no new charges were filed. Allegations were made against Leon Black, Jes Staley, and Henry Jarecki, all of whom denied wrongdoing, and prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue cases against them. The only person convicted in connection to Epstein’s crimes was Ghislaine Maxwell, while Justice Department officials later said there was insufficient evidence to bring additional charges.

Boner Candidate #3: HE HAS THE CHARISMA OF A BIG LIZARD THAT SITS IN THE WINDOW ALL DAY

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, appeared on Fox News to discuss their time in the White House and their growing family, but viewers focused on moments where Vance repeatedly interrupted her. During one exchange, he joked about “stealing” her answers before she could speak, prompting visible awkwardness and sparking criticism online. Social media users mocked his behavior and questioned his demeanor, while neither Vance nor his wife has publicly responded to the backlash.

